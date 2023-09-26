Perkasie man facing felony assault charge for skatepark attack on teen

A 19-year-old Perkasie man is accused of stabbing a teen at a skatepark Monday afternoon.

Perkasie police responded to Grand View Hospital where they met with the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was reportedly stabbed at the Lenape Skate Park on Constitutional Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The mother told police when she met her son at the park pavilion she saw blood on his shirt. She was then approached by Nikolas Anthony Lore, who apologized to her.

The woman immediately took her son to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim claimed that while he was at the park Lore took a 10- to 12-inch knife out of his vehicle and started walking toward him with the knife in a sheath, according to police. The victim ran, but felt something hit his back twice. He ran into a bathroom where he noticed two roughly three-inch cuts on his upper back.

Medical staff told police that the wounds would require stiches, the affidavit said.

Police returned to the skatepark where they found Lore, who was taken into custody. The knife allegedly used in the attack was also retrieved, police said.

The charging documents did not provide any details on what prompted the alleged assault.

Lore was arraigned on charges including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges. He is incarcerated in Bucks County Correctional Center in lieu of 10% of $150,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Teen stabbed at Lenape Skate Park in Perkasie, man charged