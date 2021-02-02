PerkinElmer: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $380.4 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.96 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $727.9 million, or $6.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.78 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, PerkinElmer expects its per-share earnings to be $3. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.17 billion.

PerkinElmer expects full-year earnings to be $8.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.08 billion.

PerkinElmer shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $151, a rise of 63% in the last 12 months.

