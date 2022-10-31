What Is PerkinElmer, Inc.'s (NYSE:PKI) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on PerkinElmer’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is PerkinElmer Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – PerkinElmer is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $199.96, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that PerkinElmer’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of PerkinElmer look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of PerkinElmer, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although PKI is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PKI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PKI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing PerkinElmer at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for PerkinElmer and you'll want to know about them.

