PerkinElmer, Inc.'s (NYSE:PKI) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study PerkinElmer's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PerkinElmer is:

9.4% = US$674m ÷ US$7.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

PerkinElmer's Earnings Growth And 9.4% ROE

On the face of it, PerkinElmer's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 17%. In spite of this, PerkinElmer was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 40% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing PerkinElmer's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 35% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PKI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is PerkinElmer Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

PerkinElmer's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 4.8% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (95%) of its profits. So it looks like PerkinElmer is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, PerkinElmer has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 3.4% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that PerkinElmer certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

