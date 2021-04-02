- By GF Value





The stock of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $129.88 per share and the market cap of $14.6 billion, PerkinElmer stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for PerkinElmer is shown in the chart below.





PerkinElmer Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Because PerkinElmer is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 18.3% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. PerkinElmer has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which is worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of PerkinElmer at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of PerkinElmer is fair. This is the debt and cash of PerkinElmer over the past years:

PerkinElmer Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. PerkinElmer has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.8 billion and earnings of $6.48 a share. Its operating margin is 26.08%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of PerkinElmer is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of PerkinElmer over the past years:

PerkinElmer Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of PerkinElmer is 18.3%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 38.7%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, PerkinElmer's return on invested capital is 13.47, and its cost of capital is 7.58. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of PerkinElmer is shown below:

PerkinElmer Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

In summary, The stock of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 82% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about PerkinElmer stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

