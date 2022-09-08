Perkins man accused of making explosives has felony charge dismissed, refiled as misdemeanor

Sep. 7—A Perkins man originally charged in August with a felony for manufacturing explosives has had the charge dismissed and refiled as a misdemeanor in Payne County District Court.

Cade Anderson Wells, 19, was arrested Aug. 22 after the Payne County Sheriff's Office, ATF and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad searched his home following an anonymous tip that he was making bombs there according to the probable cause affidavit.

A Payne County Deputy said Wells provided written consent for officers to search his residence. He reported finding materials consistent with explosive devices and device-making materials on the kitchen table along with documents that depicted drawings of explosive devices and how to convert firearms into fully automatic weapons.

The deputy wrote that at that point they detained Wells, requested and were granted a search warrant for the residence.

The deputy reported finding the following:

—Pipe bomb made of plumbing nipple and PCV end caps on the kitchen table. The device contained a mixture of substances that appeared to be gunpowder and potassium nitrate.

—MK2-style grenade resembling a pineapple, designed to be a fragmentation-type anti-personnel hand grenade.

—A one-quarter full, one-pound container of stump remover, which was 99 percent potassium nitrate, an oxidizer commonly used used in making explosives

—Approximately 52 inches of green twisted fuse commonly referred to as "hobby" or "cannon" fuse.

—A zipper-style bag containing screws. It's common for items such as screws to be placed in an explosive device to produce shrapnel.

According to the affidavit, the bomb squad successfully defused and deactivated all the explosives.

The deputy also reported finding notebooks containing the following:

—A drawing of devices such as the pipe bomb and the grenade

—A drawing of a standard AR-15 lower receiver labeled "fun switch." A drawing of a trigger disconnector and the placement of the sear. The sear is what would make an AR-15 style gun a fully automatic

—A hand drawing of what would appear to be either body armor or a wearable explosive device.

—Two pages labeled "bug out bag No. 1" listing survival items.

—A list of items that include "goodbye letter" "appetite suppressors/caffeine pills, coffee grounds and coyote backpack

—Military ID

The deputy also reported seizing electronic devices such as laptop, mobile phone and Apple watch.

The original charge was filed under Oklahoma Statute 1767.1(4), which applies a felony charge for possession, transporting, selling or manufacturing explosives "with knowledge or intent that it or they will be used to unlawfully kill, injure or intimidate any person, or unlawfully damage any real or personal property."

That charge was dismisses Sept. 2.

PCSO Investigator Rockford Brown told News 9 after the arrest they had not found "criminal intent to use the explosives in a criminal manner."

In the motion to dismiss filed by the District Attorney's office, stated the same thing.

"There is, at this point in the investigation, no evidence that the Defendant had knowledge or intent that the material and items found will be used to unlawfully kill, injure or intimidate any person, or unlawfully damage any real or personal property."

The charge refiled as misdemeanor is for manufacturing an explosive without a permit.

Wells posted bond in the amount of $10,000 Aug. 25.

Special conditions of the bond require that Wells not possess any type of firearm or explosive material and to allow law enforcement access to any residence or vehicle he may be in.