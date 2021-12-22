Perkins mother charged with enabling child sexual abuse released from jail, charge dismissed

Dec. 21—A Payne County mother accused of allowing her boyfriend to sexually abuse her children had the charge of enabling child sexual abuse dismissed and pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Peggy Sue Gates, 41, of Perkins, received a suspended sentence for both charges, which could have sent her to prison for up to 10 years on each count.

On the factual basis of the plea of guilty summary she wrote she "conspired with my boyfriend to commit a felony on my children."

Baldwin Lee Irving, her boyfriend at the time was charged with child sexual abuse and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. He is still in the Payne County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

The reasons for the plea agreement between Gates and the Payne County District Attorney's Office is unknown.

Gates was given credit for the five months she was in jail. For two years, she will be supervised by the Department of Corrections, pay court costs and DA fees, and have "weekly counseling to address sexual ideation and behavior."

Baldwin waived his right to have a preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial court arraignment. His next court appearance is unknown at this time.