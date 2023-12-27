Perkins shooting investigation turned over to district attorney

Dec. 26—The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday that it has turned over to the Morgan County District Attorney's Office its investigation into the Decatur police shooting of Steve Perkins.

Perkins was fatally shot by a Decatur police officer on Sept. 29. The mayor fired three police officers and suspended another who were involved in the incident that led to Perkins' death, and all four have appealed to the city Personnel Board.

