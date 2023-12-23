Perkins teen wins gold at School for the Blind's Cane Quest contest

Dec. 22—Perkins resident Piper Conner, 15, waited on the sidewalk, listening for the sound of traffic. Sensing it was safe, she stepped out onto the crosswalk, then felt a hand on her shoulder — a signal that meant, no, it wasn't safe.

Conner, who was in the middle of the Oklahoma School of the Blind's 11th Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest competition in Muskogee, said she wasn't sure if she would place in the competition. Her teammate, or "shadow," stopped her before she could walk into traffic.

"I felt very nervous," Conner said. "I was thinking constantly, 'Oh, am I doing this correctly? Oh, should I go now?'"

Conner said there was no stop sign or street light — it was simply a two-lane road. She was nervous the rest of the competition, thinking she had messed up. When her name was called for the top prize in her category, she was "completely shocked."

Conner earned a gold medal at Cane Quest competition, garnering points and prizes in the fast-paced contest against 32 other cane users across the state. Conner's award was in the Trailblazers category with competitors from 10th-12th grades.

Cane Quest is a national program of the Braille Institute of America, located in Los Angeles. Both Explorer and Trailblazer categories completed five types of street crossings and demonstrated more advanced cane skills along a downtown route in Muskogee.

Contestants in the Scouts category demonstrated basic cane skills, guide skills and worked with their volunteer teammates to complete orientation and mobility tasks on the OSB campus.

More than 60 volunteer teammates from across the state scored performance and partnered with each participant.

Contestants are placed in two categories based on their sight acuity — B1 for total or almost total blindness and B2 for partial blindness.

Conner practiced with an instructor for two to three hours a month, working on her orientation and mobility skills.

The competition scored contestants on learned techniques such as crossing a street, going up and down sidewalks, going in and out of doorways, walking up and down stairs, "constant contact" with the cane and a two-point touch. They were also scored on how well they accomplished these tasks.

Conner was born at 30 weeks with a condition called retinopathy of prematurity. ROP affects the blood vessels in babies' eyes — especially in preemies — causing abnormal growth in the blood vessels in the retina, the light-sensitive nerve tissue lining the inside back wall of the eye.

For Conner, who has 20/20 vision and wears glasses, the condition means she has no peripheral vision but instead has "tunnel vision," where she sees only what's right in front of her.

"It would be like if you or I put two paper towel tubes up to our eyes and looked through those," said Conner's mother, Mandy.

Conner had used a cane once when she was a fifth-grader, but had since discontinued its use until she became a student at OSB.

Conner, who has attended OSB since seventh grade, is now in her third year. She first learned of the school through a summer camp at OSB.

OSB is a fully accredited school with an enrollment of 100 students from Pre-K-12th grade. The school offers a complete tuition-free educational program for blind and visually impaired students. Not only are traditional academic subjects taught, but students also learn orientation and mobility, braille, independent living skills and assistive technology.

Here, Conner is able to be more independent — although she said adjusting to the new school took a little time. Class sizes were smaller, with about 15 in her class, compared to her much larger classes at Perkins-Tryon Public Schools.

Although the Perkins-Tryon district did all they could to help her, it was still difficult to complete homework or maneuver through the hallways. Sometimes she ran into people because she didn't see them out of the corner of her eye.

"Now that I'm at this school, it's not necessarily difficult, but back in public school it was a lot harder because I can't read as fast as other people, so I wouldn't get my work done in time," Conner said. "But now that I'm at (OSB), I have the resources and accommodations that I need to get my work done more efficiently."

OSB and Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired are divisions of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Students have access to assistive technology, such as iPads, hand-held magnifiers, slate and stylus, laptops with assistive technology software, digital book players and braille printers.

"(OSB) is a lot more familiar (with blindness), and they have knowledge of visual impairment, so they know how to help people better than how a public school would be able to," Conner said.

Mandy said when Conner was first starting preschool, the family didn't know about OSB — they had never heard of the school.

OSB sends out transit busses across Oklahoma to transport blind and visually impaired students to the school. Students are picked up on Sunday, stay in dormitories with "dorm parents" and come home on Thursdays.

"When she started going there, her confidence blossomed," Mandy said. "If you're visually impaired at a public school, you're just different than everyone else. Not all the students understand. ... That's the first thing she said when she came home (her first day), 'Mom, I'm like everyone else.' ... She became a leader there."

Conner actively participates in the programs at OSB. She's involved in cheerleading, band and sports (with a game called "goal ball"). Her future goals include competing in the Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, attending a guide dog school in Wisconsin and going to college to study aerospace and mechanical engineering, nursing or medical research.

Conner can do anything sighted people can do — grocery shopping, roller skating, swimming, counting money, rock climbing — and she's even visited a "touch art" museum, where she was able to "see" the blind artist's work by touching.

Mandy said kids who have never had vision are not scared of the things that might scare sighted people.

"They've never seen it, so they don't know that there's something to be scared of, unless you tell them," Mandy said.