Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PESI) market cap touched US$109m last week, benefiting both retail investors who own 51% as well as institutions

A look at the shareholders of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 19% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but institutions who own 41% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Perma-Fix Environmental Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Perma-Fix Environmental Services does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Perma-Fix Environmental Services' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Bankhaus Schelhammer & Schattera, Asset Management Arm is the largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$109m, and insiders have US$8.2m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 51% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

