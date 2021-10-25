Permafrost

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- Variety
Crowds Throng U.K.-Wide BFI London Film Festival – Global Bulletin
FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival, which concluded Oct. 17, attracted crowds for in-person events and virtually. The festival unspooled over 12 days across London venues, 10 partner cinema venues around the U.K. and online. There were more than 139,000 physical attendances at screenings and events and over 152,000 virtual attendances. The festival closed […]
- Associated Press
GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states
Republicans have succeeded this year in passing a range of voting restrictions in states they control politically, from Georgia to Iowa to Texas. Republicans in at least four states where Democrats control the governor's office, the legislature or both — California, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania — are pursuing statewide ballot initiatives or veto-proof proposals to enact voter ID restrictions and other changes to election law. In another state, Nebraska, Republicans control the governor's office and have a majority in the single-house legislature, but are pushing a voter ID ballot measure because they have been unable to get enough lawmakers on board.
- The Guardian
How a secretive conservative group influenced ‘populist’ Trump’s tax cuts
Recordings from a 2019 panel discussion of the Council for National Policy reveal tax cuts were sparked by personal conversations Trump displays signature after signing tax bill into law at the White House in 2017. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Documents and recordings obtained by the Guardian shed new light on a powerful and secretive rightwing network and the influence it was able to exert on Trump administration policies favoring the super-rich. The recordings include speeches given to t
- Associated Press
Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release. The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” Kerrville police said.
- Reuters Videos
Flash floods hit Northern California town
Up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain were expected to wash over the West Coast, said meteorologist Marc Chenard of the Weather Prediction Center at the National Weather Service."It's an atmospheric river already moving through Northern California," he added, describing the storm as a "bomb cyclone," an intense weather event when the barometric pressure drops quickly.The storm follows the busiest wildfire season in California history and heightens threats of flash flooding. Much of the region is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
- Good Housekeeping
Olivia Newton-John Shares Update About Her Stage-4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Hoda Kotb and Olivia Newton-John opened up about breast cancer in a 'Today' interview. “We’re sisters,” Newton-John said of their shared breast cancer battle.
- Axios
Upwards of 10,000 trees near giant sequoia groves must be removed after California fires
"Upward of" 10,000 trees near giant sequoia groves have been "weakened by drought, disease, age and/or fire" and must be removed in the wake of California's wildfires, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced.Why it matters: The damage to these trees, considered "national treasures," and work to remove them means a nearby key highway must remain closed to visitors as they have "the potential to strike people, cars, other structures, or create barriers to emergency response services,
- Complex
Dr. Dre Shares Inspirational Message That Snoop Dogg Sent Him
In the clip, Snoop advises his longtime friend to do what he “do best,” by taking his “hurt, anger, and that pain” and making “magic” with it.
- USA TODAY
Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?
EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car with reasonable gas mileage, according to an Anderson Economic Group report.
- Idaho Statesman
Bicyclist kicks attacking 500-pound brown bear as it mauls him, Alaska cops say
The man fell to the ground and kicked the bear as it ran toward him, officials said.
- FTW Outdoors
‘Massive’ great white shark visits popular Santa Barbara surf spot
A researcher on Friday cautioned that a 17-foot great white shark was cruising just beyond the shore of El Capitan State Beach near Santa Barbara.
- BBC
Climate change: How do we know it is happening and caused by humans?
What's the evidence for global warming and how do we know it's being caused by human activity?
- The Conversation
How did humans evolve, and will we evolve more?
This skull, found in France, was among the first fossils to be recognized as belonging to our own species. DEA /G. Cigolini via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How did humans evolve, and will they evolve more? – Anya T., 13, Brookline, Massachusetts Everything that is alive today has evolved, including human beings. Our ancestors evolved many traits that helped the
- LA Times
Heavy rain unleashes mud, debris flows in Northern California areas burned by wildfire
Heavy rain in Northern California unleashed mud and debris flows and shut down at least one critical highway by Sunday morning.
- Reuters
Special Report: Is the Amazon near a tipping point? Three real-world studies are ominous
Gertrudes Freire and her family came to the great forest in search of land and rain. When they reached the settlement of Ouro Preto do Oeste in 1971, it was little more than a lonely rubber-tapper outpost hugging the single main road that ran through the jungle like a red dust scar. Sitting on the porch of the family farmhouse in the sweltering heat of the Amazon dry season, Gertrudes, now 79 with neat gray hair tucked behind her ears and a smile that shows half a dozen stubborn teeth, recalls the hardship and hope.
- GOBankingRates
Top 10 Most Expensive Beanie Babies
Beanie Babies were a hit in the 1990s, and collectors now pay huge sums, especially if they’re in mint condition. Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive.
- USA TODAY
Farmers are getting paid to fight climate change by cultivating a new cash crop: carbon
Even as the science and policy are shaking out, many hope that carbon markets can provide income for farmers and reduce the effects of climate change.
- Business Insider
A fire broke out on a cargo ship after about 40 shipping containers fell overboard due to rough seas off the coast of Vancouver Island
"The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas," the Canadian Coast Guard said of the Zim Kingston, warning other vessels to steer clear.
- CBS News
Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephant in South Africa
The elephant spared the man's cell phone, which rangers have turned over to police to help track down his fellow poachers, a park spokesman said.
- Los Angeles Times Opinion
Finding comfort, and a home, in 64 square feet
A photographer documents the lives of those who live in L.A.'s tiny home villages, which aim to offer a first step out of homelessness.