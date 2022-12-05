Permaju Industries Berhad First Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.005 loss per share (vs RM0.003 profit in 1Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Permaju Industries Berhad (KLSE:PERMAJU) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM9.75m (up 115% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net loss: RM7.85m (down by 399% from RM2.63m profit in 1Q 2022).

  • RM0.005 loss per share (down from RM0.003 profit in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Permaju Industries Berhad shares are up 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Permaju Industries Berhad (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Becky Nurse of Salem’ Off Broadway Review: ‘The Crucible’ Collides With ‘Hocus Pocus’

    Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe take the blame in Sarah Ruhl's new play

  • Azuolas Tubelis' big day helps No. 4 Arizona hold off California in Tucson

    No. 4 Arizona men's basketball defeats California by a final score of 81-68 on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Tucson. The Wildcats improve to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in conference, while the Golden Bears drop to 0-9 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Matt Muehlebach and Ted Robinson discuss Arizona’s bounceback win

    Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Ted Robinson recap No. 4 Arizona men's basketball victory over California on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Tucson. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Tennessee football appears set for Orange Bowl with Utah beating USC to boost Ohio State

    The Volunteers will get to the Orange Bowl with Utah's win over USC on Friday, clearing the path for Ohio State to make the College Football Playoff.

  • Russia Won’t Accept $60 Price Cap on Its Oil, Kremlin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will not accept the $60 per barrel price cap for its crude oil agreed upon by the European Union, the state news agency Tass reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsChina’s Covid Shift Expands as Shanghai, Hangzhou Ease RulesThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Musk Says Appl

  • Why Upside Foods' cultivated meat won’t be on shelves with Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat

    Upside Foods aims to disrupt the meat industry its cultivated chicken.

  • 'I can't control the fans': Deshaun Watson downplays reaction in return to field, Houston

    Deshaun Watson heard the negative reaction from Houston Texans fans as he returned from suspension against his former team. He downplayed that though.

  • Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20

    Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture. Los Angeles led 10-0 early in the second quarter before the Raiders charged back by outscoring the Chargers 27-3.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Help Make You Rich

    Few embody this mindset better than Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) chairman and chief executive officer, Warren Buffett. RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is one of the more interesting investments by Buffett's holding company, which owns a 9.9% stake that's worth $661 million.

  • Best Dividend Stocks According To Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Jim Cramer. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s market predictions, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According To Jim Cramer. The investing landscape has widely transformed this year as recession fears pull investors toward previously overlooked defensive securities. Jim […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023

    Short-term challenges for these two strong businesses are providing attractive buying opportunities.

  • Want a Stock With a Fortress-Like Balance Sheet? Look for This.

    A company's balance sheet is something investors might not think about much until trouble comes along -- then, it can be a lifesaver. For growth investors, a strong balance sheet means a young business can survive recessions or avoid selling new shares to raise money. Today, you might hear a company with solid financials referred to as having a fortress-like balance sheet, a seemingly impenetrable defense that protects investors' money from harm.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST) recent 7.3% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Costco Wholesale Corporation ( NASDAQ:COST ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    Building a million-dollar retirement nest egg might seem daunting. For example, putting $300 a month into an investment that returns 12% annually would grow into $1 million in about 30 years. While that's slightly above the stock market's average annual return of about 9.9% over the last three decades, many companies have delivered that level of return.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    Billionaire hedge fund managers aren't letting a bear market stop them from buying up stocks that pay huge dividend yields.

  • The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December

    Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Many companies pay a growing dividend.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When it comes to total returns received from stock investing, dividends can often play an underrated role. In fact, reinvested dividends accounted for roughly 84% of the S&P 500's total returns from 1960 to 2021. As a bonus, they're all Dividend Kings, companies that have managed to increase their yearly dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

    Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $200 Per Month Into Nearly $250,000 With Next to No Effort

    What is an S&P 500 ETF? An S&P 500 ETF aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 index itself. When you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you'll own a stake in all 500 companies within the index, including behemoth corporations like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.