The permanent HR bureaucracy is a monster of the Tories’ own creation

For a party that’s spent 13 years in office, the Conservatives seem curiously clueless as to how power actually works.

Speaking at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference this week, Michael Gove took aim at a “resentment industry” specialising in the “manufacture of grievance”. Rich companies, he believes, have formed a “coalition” with the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) industry in order to entrench their wealth and evade criticism.

But the glaring omission in this diagnosis is the role the Government – and by extension his own party – has played in its development.

The breakneck rise of EDI requires explanation. At the risk of angering luminously haired young people across the country, many HR jobs do not exist to boost productivity and the bottom line. There is no clear link between diversity training and higher output, nor do these sessions lead to lower costs for businesses.

Even the EDI industry seems to be somewhat uncertain about its role, with consultants frequently admitting that training programmes combating bias are “futile”, the money spent on them effectively wasted.

Western corporations have been accused of many things, but being insufficiently ruthlessly profit maximising is rarely on the list. Why, then, do they pay homage to this doctrine?

Gove’s answer is that it’s a form of propaganda. Make big noises about diversity, hire a few staff and chuck a few coins at the right causes, he argues, and people will overlook your other sins.

The nature of EDI initiatives results from economic self-interest. If you are the billionaire owner of a large company, you are unlikely to particularly want to draw attention to thorny issues like economic and class-based inequality. You can, however, talk about ethnicity and gender until the cows come home, because nobody is going to ask you to pay more in tax as a result.

Perhaps, but this line of argument doesn’t quite explain the fervour with which some firms embrace wokery. And while virtue-signalling can be a potent marketing device, why do so many companies go far above and beyond the call of duty? It’s one thing for large corporations to portray themselves as something more than producers of goods and services, as entities that embody the values of their consumers.

But marketing budgets don’t explain why these ideas are embedded into companies, or why the costs ramp up even as the output stays flat.

Modern corporations are perfect hypocrites when they need to be; they are more than comfortable festooning their Western headquarters with the latest iteration of the rainbow flag during pride month while their Middle Eastern subsidiaries carry on as usual.

One explanation is that this is an inevitable consequence of zero interest rates. When money is essentially free, inefficiencies proliferate. Vast headcounts make executives feel important, spending on social causes keeps employees engaged, EDI jobs become a combination of untaxed executive reward, and zombie initiatives are sustained by a lack of fiscal discipline.

In this framework, rising interest rates and a wobbly economy should see things return to normal. You don’t need to believe in Schumpeterian creative destruction on an economy-wide scale to see how it can work at the level of the individual firm; a recession forces a laser focus on profitability, and fat trimming rapidly follows. One week, it’s free meals and laundry pick-up, the next, the perks are gone and it’s job cuts across the board.

The winnowing, when it comes, can be brutal. When Elon Musk arrived at Twitter, the total headcount was around 8,000. Six months later, staff numbers were down to 1,500.

Could this be the fate of EDI departments across the Western world? If I were a Conservative Party hoping to turn the tide, I wouldn’t count on it. The simplest explanation for the eternal march of the HR bureaucrat is that governments effectively force companies to hire these people, responding in part to self-interested activists.

Economic transactions are governed by a web of laws so complicated that even the Government doesn’t fully understand them; see HMRC facing the daunting prospect of issuing 58 years worth of refunds after misapplying capital gains rules.

Complexity, in turn, requires people to interpret the rules. And the more rules there are, the more people there are to interpret them, wielding ever more power within companies, and lobbying for ever more rules in a self-fulfilling cycle.

American legal and bureaucratic structures have spent the last half century becoming ever more obsessed with issues of identity, and quietly exporting this obsession into the private sector through regulation and contractual obligations. A recession might stick a pin into a bubble, but it won’t do anything to remove these burdens on businesses.

And once you’ve taken on an HR team, you have about as much chance of getting rid of them as Japanese knotweed. Better instead to oppose lifting regulations that might allow smaller challenges into the market.

Britain isn’t free of guilt either. Only this year, Parliament seriously debated an amendment to the Equality Act which would have allowed staff to sue their employers if offended by a customer. The bill as passed still mandates “reasonable steps” – essentially training – on sexual harassment, driving more investment into the HR industry. It’s not hard to see how that drives demand for training, policies, and other mitigating steps as a result.

The Conservative Party has hardly helped its case by continuing its grand project of outsourcing the responsibility for achieving policy goals into the private sector. Gender pay gap reporting requirements quickly become HR staff requirements, as do the policies needed to deal with any backlash generated.

You don’t need to be in favour of bad bosses or employers to see how this can lead to a bloom in jobs essentially unconnected to the bottom line, particularly when the language used in a 13-year-old law can expand in meaning over time.

If, having sat in office for 13 years overseeing these laws, and passed more than a few of them, you believe this is a price worth paying, that’s totally valid.

What sticks in the craw is Jeremy Hunt turning around and asking for fewer Civil Service diversity managers, or Gove railing against the iniquities of the industry. These jobs exist because you mandated them.

Waking up to this problem at the very end of their decade in office is the definition of shutting the door after the horse has bolted.

