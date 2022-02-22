Permanent memorial for Oceanfront shooting victim proposed in Virginia Beach

A makeshift memorial for DeShayla Harris at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has helped her mother start the healing process. Elisheba Harris often visits the colorful plastic flowers and other mementos placed on the ground on 19th Street.

“It takes away some of the pain,” Elisheba told members of the City Council on Tuesday.

But the temporary site is not sustainable — some people have taken items from it — and Harris’s family would like a permanent one.

Virginia Beach Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten said at the meeting she plans to bring forward a plan for a permanent memorial for Harris, possibly in the form of a plaque.

“I’ll never see her again,” Elisheba Harris said. “This means a lot to me.”

Harris, 28, was one of two people shot and killed during a chaotic night last March in the resort area. Police have said she was struck by a stray bullet. Donovon Lynch, 25, was fatally shot by a police officer. Eight others were injured.

“This memorial is not about highlighting a tragedy, it’s about highlighting a life well lived and celebrating the legacy of a young lady,” said Gary McCollum, a minister and Harris family friend who joined Elisheba at the podium. “She was special.”

Police have said Harris was an innocent bystander not involved in the gunfight that unfolded around her on March 26. She was standing near the 300 block of 19th Street when she was killed. Several people have been arrested in connection with the shootings that night, but police have not charged anyone in Harris’s death.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate has said that at the time of Harris’s death, there were more than 50 rounds fired between numerous parties and that trying to figure out who shot her has been a challenge.

At her funeral last April, family and friends described her as sweet and respectable, a young woman whose life was taken away too soon, the Pilot reported. Harris attended Lake Taylor middle and high schools. She later received her GED, went to cosmetology school and worked at Da Notty Roots hair salon on Newtown Road.

She also appeared on Oxygen network’s “Bad Girls Club,” a reality TV series and was popular on social media.

Councilwoman Wooten said Harris was celebrating her new career in cosmetology when she went to the Oceanfront the night she was killed.

“She was here in the city of Virginia Beach to celebrate her accomplishment as a young professional, and she was murdered,” Wooten said. “Her dreams, her hopes, her plans will never be realized.”

Mayor Bobby Dyer said he’s talking with other mayors in the region about starting a youth violence task force that could be named for Harris to “put a name to the situation of an innocent bystander losing a life,” the mayor said. “It’s got to be part of a new culture that’s out there, that we’re not going to tolerate this.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com