Permanently banned from Twitter, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell doubles down on ‘election fraud’ claim

Hours after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter late Monday, he doubled down on his baseless claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Lindell appeared on “Real America’s Voice” Tuesday and said Twitter permanently pulled the plug on his account “four minutes” after he returned from a previous suspension and tried to defend himself.

A conservative Christian and fervent Trump fan from Minnesota, Lindell claimed Twitter is throttling his alleged evidence of “election machine fraud.”

“Countries like China attacked our country and they changed our vote with these machines. You can’t tell me different,” he said, claiming he knows “cyber forensic guys” who have “looked at this.”

Lindell vowed to keep posting his disputed views, saying he’ll simply move his posts over to his company’s Twitter account.

“I have a Twitter account for MyPillow and guess what? I’m gonna go right back into it and I’m gonna put up stuff I want to put up and if they ban that, there’s nothing I can do,” he said.

Lindell previously said he’s facing potential litigation from Dominion Voting Systems for claiming their voting machines were hacked. He claimed Tuesday he hopes the company files a lawsuit.

“I want them to sue me because then maybe even the evidence would get out faster,” he said. “I welcome. I wish they would sue me tomorrow.”

Before President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Lindell urged Trump to declare martial law in Minnesota in a last-ditch attempt to overturn the certified election results there.

He attended Trump’s rally before rioters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 in a bloody siege that led to five deaths, reportedly claiming afterward that “undercover antifa” were the people who turned violent.

Lindell has claimed he’s now under “attack” by the media and big box stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond that plan to discontinue selling his products.