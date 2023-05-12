Permian High School student arrested for weapon on campus

May 11—ECISD police arrested a ninth-grade student May 11 at Permian High School for two separate charges, Places Weapons Prohibited, a 3rd degree felony; and Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail Felony.

A PHS staff member saw a student acting suspiciously outside the building and reported it to campus police. Officers went to that area, and found a weapon hidden in bushes but the student had left. Police located the boy, confirmed he did at one time have possession of the weapon and arrested him, a news release said.

Safety the district's priority, and ECISD has many precautions in place at all schools to keep our students and staff as safe as possible. Among those precautions is the principle of "see something, say something," the release said.

"We are very thankful to our staff member who noticed behavior that was out of the ordinary and immediately reported it. We also want to thank our ECISD officers and campus leaders who quickly identified the student, located him, and took him into custody," the release said.