Permian Resources Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.13b (up 107% from FY 2021).

Net income: US$515.0m (up 273% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 24% (up from 13% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$1.80 (up from US$0.49 in FY 2021).

PR Production and Reserves

Oil Reserves and Sales Price

Proven reserves: 287.032 MMbbls.

Average sales price/bbl (hedged): US$84.10.

Gas Reserves and Sales Price

Proven reserves: 1033.571 Bcf.

Average sales price/mcf (hedged): US$4.11.

LNG Reserves and Sales Price

Proven reserves: 122.851 MMbbls.

Average sales price/bbl: US$34.41.

Combined Production and Costs

Oil equivalent production: 34.934 MMboe (22.243 MMboe in FY 2021).

Average production cost/Boe: US$7.72 (US$11.66/Boe in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Permian Resources Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 3.2%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 18%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 18% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.8% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in the US.

Performance of the American Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 8.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Permian Resources has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

