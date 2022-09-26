Permian shooting post causes concern

Sep. 26—A Snapchat post of a kid with guns saying he's going to shoot everyone that attends Permian High School has people concerned.

The person who made the post specifically said a shooting would take place Monday (Sept. 26) or Tuesday (Sept. 27).

The Odessa Police Department sent out an alert saying that Ector County ISD police became aware of the post Sept. 21 and immediately began an investigation and notified the family of the boy who was named so everyone involved could take precautions, the OPD alert said.

Along with the OPD, ECISD police are continuing to investigate and taking steps to ensure safety at Permian High School.

So far, ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said ECISD police have not been able to substantiate the post. There is no source and no origin for the message.