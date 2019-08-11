Permian Slowdown Could Start In 2020

The Permian basin has been by far the largest source of production growth in the US as the field oil production grew from 1.2M barrels per day (mmbpd) in January 2013 to over 4.2 mmbpd. Back in 2013, few observers (myself included) expected the Permian to grow as fast and as large as it did. However, the important question for energy investors at this point is how far and fast the Permian will expand in the coming years, finding the answer to this question holds the key to future oil prices since the Permian has been the engine of non-OPEC supply growth over the last several years.

In this article I will present a number of recent projections and observations by a variety of independent experts, CEOs, investment funds and research outfits as to where Permian (and US shale) oil production might be headed in the coming years. It suffices to say that the Permian and US shale growth outlook looks decidedly more subdued than what we have witnessed over the last few years.

Goehring & Rozencwajg

Goehring & Rozencwajg, arguably one of the most astute commodity investment funds, published the following comments in their Q2/19 commodity markets report:

The Permian should grow production by another 2 m b/d before peaking around 6.5 m b/d sometime between 2029 and 2032 … However, while this growth is impressive, it only represents growth of ~200,000 b/d per year, far below the ~700,000 b/d of yearly growth over the last two years.

G&R goes on to say the following for US shale production as a whole:

We expect the three major US shale basins will grow by another 2.7 to 2.9 m b/d in total before peaking around 10 m b/d sometime between 2027 and 2029. This equates to somewhere between 275,000 and 360,000 b/d of growth per year compared with nearly 1 m b/d of annual growth from the three basins each year between 2017 and 2019. We should point out that these figures may be slightly higher in the early years and 2019 could actually see growth in excess of 700,000 b/d from January 1st to December 31st. However, we believe 2019 will be the last time growth exceeds 500,000 b/d as production starts to slow dramatically.

G&R reached their conclusions through the application of their propriety neural network. G&R’s neural network has demonstrated impressive accuracy in tracing historic US shale growth. G&R’s strong track record and impeccable research offers much credence to their muted US shale (including the Permian) growth projection.

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy has been a strong believer in the US shale revolution and the consulting firm has done excellent work to understand the underlying trends driving US shale oil supply growth. Recently the consultancy published an insightful graph horizontal Permian wells productivity:

Using the data in the above graph, I have produced a new graph showing the YoY change in Permian wells productivity (oil portion) in relation to WTI:

Rystad productivity data shows a noticeable slowing down in YoY Permian horizontal well productivity, while productivity increased by as much as 28% YoY in Q1/16 that growth slowed to 10% YoY in Q1/19. As a matter of fact, productivity growth trended between negative and the low single digits for most of 2017 and 2018. As we look at changes in Permian wells productivity in relation to WTI we can concluded that high grading has played a key role as operators drill their best acreage during period of declining prices while doing the opposite during periods of low prices (This observation has been confirmed by Rystad Energy as well). Its quite clear that Permian horizontal wells productivity improvements have largely stalled since Q2/16, with productivity increasing by a mere 6.7% in the 2.5 years time span since then. In regard to where US shale production growth (including the Permian) is headed in the coming years, this is what Rystad Energy had to say recently: