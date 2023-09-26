Permian student arrested for weapon

Sep. 25—Monday afternoon, two Permian High School students were caught shoplifting at a local store. Upon being returned to campus PHS police officers and administrators searched the students and found a gun in the backpack of a freshman girl. She has been arrested for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor, a press release said.

School and district leaders do not believe students and staff were in danger, as the two students were not in class in the morning, and were in the presence of adults while at the school, the release said.