Permissio is the Chosen App in the AEC Industry for Permissions Management
A Practical Permissions Management Interface for BIM 360
SEATTLE, WA --News Direct-- Permissio
Datum Tech Solutions, the leader in 3D laser scanning services and BIM technology, is excited to announce the launch of the much anticipated Permissio app.
This diagnostic tool was designed by a team of experts in the AEC industry for the AEC industry, simplifying your team’s Autodesk document management experience all in one platform. Keeping workflow optimized is paramount to the success of projects, and Permissio does just that.
Built on the Autodesk Forge platform, Permissio resolves the following pain points:
Triage permissions emergencies quickly and efficiently.
View a snapshot of permissions settings for every user and role on a project.
Empower permissions admins with a straightforward user interface.
Reduce risk by ensuring permissions are given to the correct users.
Permissio is streamlining permissions management for the following industries:
Architecture
Engineering
Construction
BIM
Permissio Benefits At A Glance
Save your team valuable time
Enhance document control
Simplify end-to-end project management lifecycles
Remove complexity from permissions management
NO SOFTWARE EXPERTISE REQUIRED
Simple, Transparent Plans - find the option that works for you!
Starter Base: $149 per project
Enterprise Level: $150+ Projects per account
Visit our site for pricing and inquiries.
Contact Details
Datum Tech Solutions
Bob Rice, General Manager
M&P Digital Creative Agency
Andrea Larson, PR & Marketing
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/permissio-is-the-chosen-app-in-the-aec-industry-for-permissions-management-835783111