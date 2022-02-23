A Practical Permissions Management Interface for BIM 360

SEATTLE, WA --News Direct-- Permissio

Datum Tech Solutions, the leader in 3D laser scanning services and BIM technology, is excited to announce the launch of the much anticipated Permissio app.

This diagnostic tool was designed by a team of experts in the AEC industry for the AEC industry, simplifying your team’s Autodesk document management experience all in one platform. Keeping workflow optimized is paramount to the success of projects, and Permissio does just that.

Built on the Autodesk Forge platform, Permissio resolves the following pain points:

Triage permissions emergencies quickly and efficiently.

View a snapshot of permissions settings for every user and role on a project.

Empower permissions admins with a straightforward user interface.

Reduce risk by ensuring permissions are given to the correct users.

Permissio is streamlining permissions management for the following industries:

Architecture

Engineering

Construction

BIM

Permissio Benefits At A Glance

Save your team valuable time

Enhance document control

Simplify end-to-end project management lifecycles

Remove complexity from permissions management

NO SOFTWARE EXPERTISE REQUIRED

Simple, Transparent Plans - find the option that works for you!

Starter Base: $149 per project

Enterprise Level: $150+ Projects per account

Visit our site for pricing and inquiries.

Contact Details

Datum Tech Solutions

Bob Rice, General Manager

bob@datumtechsolutions.com

M&P Digital Creative Agency

Andrea Larson, PR & Marketing

andrea@mcmillanphillips.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/permissio-is-the-chosen-app-in-the-aec-industry-for-permissions-management-835783111