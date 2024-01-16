Signs point to a Smoothie King coming to Wichita Falls.

City records show permits were issued Jan. 12 for remodeling of space in a shopping area at 2823 Southwest Parkway for the business. That’s in the area that also has Hobby Lobby and a Mardel store at the busy intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Southwest Parkway.

City permits indicate a Smoothie King store may open near the busy intersection of Kemp Boulevard and Southwest Parkway.

Calls to Smoothie King headquarters in Coppell for more information were not immediately returned.

The chain has specialized in selling smoothies since its founding in Kenner, La., in 1973.

Smoothies are pureed beverages that may contain a variety of ingredients and were initially most popular with health food devotees.

The company’s website claims more than 1,350 Smoothie King locations are operating around the world.

Smoothie King was started by a Louisiana couple but sold to South Korean businessman Wan Kim in 2012.

No information was available on when the local store might open.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Permit indicates Smoothie King is coming to Wichita Falls