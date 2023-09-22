Permit required for fall burning season

Sep. 21—In anticipation of open burning resuming Oct. 1, people who plan on burning are reminded they need to obtain a permit before burning.

"We understand this is different than how things have functioned in the past when a burn permit was only required in May and June," Jim Wardensky, Flathead City-County Environmental Health Manager, stated in a press release. "However, having the ability to monitor the amount and locations of open burning will allow us to offer open burning into the winter months of December, January, and February when opportunities arise."

To obtain a burn permit for Flathead County, visit egovmt.com and complete the permit process.

"You will need your burn permit number each time you activate your permit so, ensure you print it out, write it down, take a screen shot of it, email it to yourself, or save it somehow because you cannot search for your permit any other way," Wardensky said.

People with an existing permit from 2023 may activate the permit online or by calling 1-866-207-2577.

"If you lose your burn permit number, please do not create a duplicate permit because this unnecessarily increases the cost of offering the service and wastes taxpayer dollars," Wardensky said.

Contact the following entities for help in recovering an existing burn permit number, obtaining a burn permit, or activating an existing burn permit:

—Flathead City-County Environmental Health at (406-751-8130), email ehealth@flathead.mt.gov, or visit 40 11th Street West Suite 210, Kalispell, MT.

—Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation at (406-751-2240) or visit 655 Timberwolf Pkwy, Kalispell, MT.

Open burning within some of the municipal boundaries is prohibited. Check with the local fire departments for further details.

People with an air quality complaint can submit it online at flathead.mt.gov.