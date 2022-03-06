Permitless Carry Bill + Daylight Savings In Ohio: Weekly Review
Permitless Concealed Carry Legislation Passed By Ohio Lawmakers
Ohioans 21 and older, who are legally allowed to own a gun, would no longer need a permit or training to carry a concealed firearm.
Daylight Savings Time All Year? Ohio Lawmakers Say Yes
The Buckeye State passed legislation supporting a shift to year-round DST, colloquially called daylight savings time.
White House Unveils New COVID Plan: What It Means In Ohio
Anti-viral pills could soon be available "on the spot" for Ohioans who test positive for COVID-19 in pharmacies.
Anti-Robocall Law Goes Into Effect In Ohio
Senate Bill 54 makes spoofing illegal and ups penalties for certain kinds of robocalls.
4 Ways Ohio Has Shown Support For Ukraine During Russian Invasion
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio to stop the sale of Russian vodka and barred state agencies from contracting with the nation.
