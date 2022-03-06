Permitless Carry Bill + Daylight Savings In Ohio: Weekly Review

OHIO — The past week was hectic and filled with headlines. To make sure you didn't miss anything that could impact your day-to-day, Patch is compiling some of our must-read stories from the past seven days.

Ohioans 21 and older, who are legally allowed to own a gun, would no longer need a permit or training to carry a concealed firearm.

The Buckeye State passed legislation supporting a shift to year-round DST, colloquially called daylight savings time.

Anti-viral pills could soon be available "on the spot" for Ohioans who test positive for COVID-19 in pharmacies.

Senate Bill 54 makes spoofing illegal and ups penalties for certain kinds of robocalls.

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Ohio to stop the sale of Russian vodka and barred state agencies from contracting with the nation.

