Permitless carry law, gun accidents prompt sheriff's office to offer gun safety classes

Ann DelMastro said firing a 9mm Taurus pistol during a free Volusia Sheriff's Office gun safety course was "definitely a new experience."

The Deltona woman was one of several people who showed up for lessons on July 22. The classes are being offered after Florida's concealed carry law went into effect on July 1.

"It was my first time. I never held a gun before," DelMastro said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his agency is offering the free classes because he anticipates a lot of first-time gun owners, who may not know how to properly handle a gun, will be carrying firearms now that Florida law allows them "permitless carry."

12 people accidentally shoot themselves

Multiple accidental shootings resulting in self-inflicted injuries this year also prompted the sheriff's office to offer gun orientation classes to assist first-time gun owners, Chitwood said.

"Since January we've had 12 people accidentally shoot themselves cleaning their gun, adjusting their gun in their waistband, sitting in a chair watching Wheel of Fortune and twirling it, and accidentally shooting themselves," the sheriff said. "So, with this permitless carry, there may be more people who decide, 'hey, I'm going to go out and buy a gun' and start carrying it. So, we thought we would offer classes on gun safety and the law."

Not only do the classes teach people how to properly handle a firearm, but they also educate gun owners that the law also has requirements that people engaging in "permitless carry" need to meet, Chitwood said.

"The important thing to remember is permitless carry, while you don't need a permit to carry, all of the rules and regulations that apply to a concealed weapons permit holder apply to a permitless carrier holder as well," Chitwood said.

The objective is to prepare those who will choose to carry a firearm for the first time without a permit, the sheriff said.

"Most importantly, it's gun safety, because people who handle guns all the time is one thing. People who have never handled a gun before, and now you're going to shove it down your pants or you're going to do whatever, you need to learn how that weapon operates, you need to learn what the law is, you need to know how to store it safely."

In New Smyrna Beach, Kevin Pare, 50, accidentally shot himself in the upper left leg on March 31 with a gun he had in his pants, sheriff's office reports show.

Pare had a Glock 19 stuffed in his pants, and police found the gun with a spent shell jammed in the slide that did not properly eject, detectives said.

2 dead in accidental shootings

A review of the accidental shootings reported to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office this year shows the victims ranged from ages 3 to 83.

The youngest accidental shooting victim was a 3-year-old boy, from DeLand, who found a handgun in his parents' Nectarine Road home's bedroom. The boy fatally shot himself in the face with his father's gun on Feb. 15. He was the son of a Tomoka Correctional InstitutIon prison guard, sheriff's officials said.

The oldest victim was Dennis Keith Adams, 83, of Pierson, who shot himself in the upper right thigh on Feb. 28 while sitting in his recliner in his Vannote Road home handling his firearm. The gunshot wound damaged a major artery, and Adams was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach. He died at the hospital on March 9, sheriff's detectives said.

Adams and the 3-year-old boy are two fatalities in the dozen accidental shootings Chitwood said have occurred this year.

Other accidental shooting victims

Injuries suffered in the accidental shootings included gunshot wounds to the hand, forearm, leg and thigh. Among them were victims, who were not supposed to be in possession of firearms, Chitwood said.

"We had two convicted felons, who are not supposed to have firearms, accidentally shoot themselves," Chitwood said. "So, you know, it happens. So, like I said, if somebody who has never carried a firearm or touched a firearm besides wanting to go buy a gun and carry it, should take the time to learn about the law, about gun safety."

Ian Rosean, 32, of Orange City, a convicted felon, shot himself in the left leg with a rifle on April 3. He was later charged with drug possession. Marijuana, digital scales, paraphernalia, and small baggies were found in his home. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sheriff's reports show.

Another convicted felon, James Snider, 23, of Deltona, showed up at a hospital in Orange City on June 16 with a gunshot wound to the right hand. He refused to cooperate with detectives, took off his IVs, and left the hospital. Detectives later determined that he shot himself in the back patio of his parents' home. He was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Another man, Rodney Thompson, 42, of Deltona, who was prohibited to carry a gun because he had a domestic violence injunction against him, also accidentally shot himself, reports show.

Thompson was sleeping with a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver when he accidentally shot himself on June 18. He told sheriff's detectives that he was waking up around 4:31 a.m. when the firearm discharged and the bullet struck him in the left thigh, reports state.

Training necessary for 'permitless carry' of guns

Several of the civilians in the three-hour gun safety class attended in July by a News-Journal reporter had permits to carry guns. Others, like Sabrina Cinfil and DelMastro, came to the class because they can now carry a gun without a permit.

In the safety session, Senior Rangemaster Senior Deputy Randy Post, taught the participants about gun parts and their function, the proper gripping of a firearm when firing it, and loading and unloading the gun. He also told them about what the law expects of gun owners, where a gun can be carried, and situations where a gun can be used for personal defense.

"If you aren't familiar with a firearm, that's ok," Post told the civilians. "That's why I am here, to make you more familiar with firearms."

Although the students were there because of the "permitless carry" law, they learned that there were 2,598,331 concealed weapons permits issued in Florida by the end of May. Of those, 75,121 are held in Volusia County.

Sherryl Aten, of DeLand, an insurance agent, agrees with "permitless carry," but prefers to have a permit to carry her .38 Smith & Wesson Airweight pistol.

"I already have my concealed carry and it renews in 2024, and I know with the new law I don't necessarily need it, but it is something that I do want to keep," Aten said.

More confident after practice-firing guns

After a class of instructions and informative videos, the six women and three men then took turns firing their personal weapons at the Volusia County gun range. The 45-minute session helped familiarize them with their firearms, some first-timers, who said the experience helped boost their confidence.

"It does (make me feel more confident). I'll be getting one," DelMastro said.

Cinfil, of Deltona, who acquired a SCCY 9mm handgun for the first time in her life, said she came to the gun safety classes because she plans to carry a firearm without a permit.

"That was one of the main reasons I took this class," Cinfil said.

DelMastro urged first-time gun owners who plan to carry a firearm without a permit to take the necessary training to learn how to safely operate one.

"I think everybody should do it, especially first-timers," DelMastro said. "It is very informative. There are a lot of things you think you know but you don't know."

Aten, who had not fired her weapon in two years, refreshed her skills loading and firing her weapon. "Permitless carry" is good, she said. "I think it's still important to learn about the safety of it (gun) even if the new law doesn't require a permit."

'More people are going to carry'

When the sheriff's office announced it was offering the gun safety classes, 80 people signed up in less than 24 hours, Chitwood said.

Two classes were scheduled for July and another two in August. And the classes will be held as long as people show there is a need for it, the sheriff said.

Chitwood, who has a concealed weapons permit, had a bit of advice for first-time gun owners, especially those who plan to carry a gun without a permit.

"First thing you need to do is look and see what the regulations and specifications are for concealed weapons permit holders," Chitwood said. "Read that, know it, and understand it because that applies to you."

The overwhelming response to the free gun safety classes only means one thing, Chitwood said.

"I think you are going to see a lot of people say 'hey, this is permitless carry, so I am going to go and buy a gun and I want to carry. That’s what it tells me," Chitwood concluded.

