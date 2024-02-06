Permits filed for demolition of former Harrison Hospital building in Bremerton

A view of the former emergency room entrance at the old Harrison Medical Center campus in Bremerton.

The former Harrison Hospital is another step closer to full demolition.

Site development permits and a SEPA environmental review have been filed with the City of Bremerton for the 465,000-square-foot hospital complex left vacant after the former Harrison Hospital was renamed St. Michael Medical Center and moved to a new campus in Silverdale in 2020. Once the permits are approved, the complex will be demolished piece-by-piece, according to Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Lead and asbestos abatement has already been completed on 319,000 square feet of the onsite buildings as the first step of the process that began in fall 2023, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health communications director Susan Callahan said. The project is on track for completion by fall 2024 and will include total onsite grading of about 24,0000 cubic yards of cut and fill, and site grading.

The vacated site, once demolished and graded, will be planned for mixed-use development.

Think of something like downtown's Marina Square complex, Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler suggested, which boasts apartments, a small market and a dedicated space for a future restaurant. The Eastside Village, a term for the planned area around the former hospital campus, could look very similar, with a combination of apartments and townhomes with higher density towards the center, restaurants, veterinary clinics, barber shops and other services.

“With the growth in our city that's anticipated, a lot of this development does provide opportunity for the entrepreneurs and the restaurants in the area,” Wheeler said. “It's an economic boom.”

A mixed-use development would not only stimulate small businesses with food traffic, Wheeler said, but could create an environment that promotes more housing development.

“A beautiful piece of property like that, which is premium, doesn't preclude different types of affordable housing coming in.”

There haven’t been any offers to develop the property so far, Wheeler said, though he has seen some investment interest.

“I expect interest will grow as we get that final stage done on that property, getting that old building leveled and the ground prepped for new development,” Wheeler said.

The former Harrison Hospital has been a topic of community interest for years, however. Ideas that a VA hospital or a congregate homeless shelter have circulated for a long time. Wheeler said none of the suggestions to convert the building to a new purpose were “not feasible.” The complex is contaminated with asbestos, lead, PCBs and other carcinogens, the cooling systems and energy usage are outdated, and the empty hospital costs $4.8 million a year just to keep in its current state, Wheeler said.

After Wheeler took office in 2018, he secured $271,600 in state funding to conduct a market study and redesign a new subarea plan for the Eastside Village area in order to lay out a plan for the future of not only the Harrison Hospital property, but the surrounding area, which took the form of the mixed use zoning. Projects are already springing up, activating that subarea plan, such a Peninsula Community Health Services building purchase and the redevelopment of Bay Bowl.

“I'm very happy to be at this point,” Wheeler said. “It takes a while to get to this point.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Harrison Hospital demolition moving ahead in Bremerton