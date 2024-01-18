Perp arrested for weekend shooting at Hardeeville motel also faces slew of drug charges

Police have arrested Hardeeville man Joseph Latroy Johnson, 43, in connection with a weekend shooting that left one man hurt, the city’s investigators announced Thursday morning. Johnson also faces a handful of drug charges.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 13, officers were notified of a male who had been shot in the torso at Deluxe Inn, a motel on Whyte Hardee Blvd. in downtown Hardeeville. Patrolmen attempted to pull over the the suspect’s vehicle after spotting it near the scene, but he sped away southbound on Highway 17.

The accused gunman lost control of the car, crashing near the Lowcountry Hauling waste management building about five miles south of the motel. He fled on foot, evading capture from police’s aerial drone and K-9 tracking team.

Investigators say they identified Johnson as the shooter the night of the incident and obtained his arrest warrants the next morning. Hardeeville police and Jasper County deputies arrested the man early Thursday.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and was later released, according to a Thursday morning alert.

Johnson has been accused of attempted murder, failure to stop for police and a pair of firearms violations. Police also seized cocaine, methamphetamines and fentanyl from the man, charging him with four counts for possession and intent to distribute the substances.

Friday night’s shooting appeared to be Johnson’s first violent offense, judicial records show. He pleaded guilty in January 2023 to possession of meth and cocaine but did not receive a prison sentence.

A spokesperson from the Hardeeville Police Department could not immediately be reached Thursday afternoon for additional questions.

