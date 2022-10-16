Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) is favoured by hedge funds owners who hold 57% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 57% stake, hedge funds possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because hedge funds owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Perpetua Resources, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Perpetua Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Perpetua Resources. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Perpetua Resources' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 57% of Perpetua Resources. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Paulson & Co. Inc. with 39% of shares outstanding. With 9.2% and 8.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Sun Valley Gold LLC and Kopernik Global Investors, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Perpetua Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Perpetua Resources Corp. in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than CA$331k worth of shares in the CA$156m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 26% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Perpetua Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Perpetua Resources is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

