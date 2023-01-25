Perrault case to be featured on CBS show

Jan. 25—For the second time in less than a year, a high-profile murder case in Georgia's Lake Country will be featured on the popular CBS television crime show, 48 Hours.

The case involves Michael Seth Perrault, a former first-year road patrol officer with the Eatonton Police Department who was convicted of killing his wife at a family-owned home on Lake Oconee in Putnam County on Feb. 3, 2020.

The hour-long show will air Saturday night on CBS television affiliate stations.

Perrault stood trial in his wife's murder in February 2022 and was convicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and simple battery.

The first case within the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit to be featured on the CBS show involved Marcus Lillard, who was accused of choking his girlfriend to death in a hot tub at a residence in Baldwin County. The victim was Marianne Shockley, a University of Georgia professor.

A jury in Baldwin County Superior Court in Milledgeville found Lillard not guilty on all charges.

Since Perrault's conviction, he has sought a new trial, but his motion was denied last summer by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda H. Trammell.

She presided over his murder trial and later sentenced him to life in prison after a 12-person jury found him guilty on all counts in Putnam County Superior Court in Eatonton.

The couples' marital problems were a focus of the trial testimony.

Those problems eventually led to Perrault's arrest on domestic abuse charges less than a week before his wife died. Perrault said his wife died by suicide. The shooting happened in the master bedroom that the couple shared.

After the shooting, Perrault telephoned former Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence to tell him what happened instead of calling 911.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III, as well as Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills, are expected to appear on Saturday's 48 Hours episode as both were interviewed by the television correspondent reporting on the Perrault case.

Story continues

Perrault maintains his innocence. During his trial, defense attorneys contended Amanda Perrault died by suicide.

A medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified that the cause of Amanda's death was a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the manner of death as suicide.

Jurors differed based on the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Perrault remains in a small cell at the Georgia Diagnostic Prison near Jackson.