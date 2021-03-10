Perrier launches carbonated energy beverage in grapefruit, pomegranate, tangerine flavors

Coral Murphy Marcos, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Perrier launched its first energy drink as carbonated beverages continue to trend.

The carbonated water beverage Perrier Energize comes in three flavors: grapefruit, pomegranate and tangerine.

The sparkling water brand says the new drink has about as much caffeine as an 8 oz cup of coffee. According to Perrier's website, that kick comes from organic green coffee and yerba mate extracts.

The beverage is priced at $1.99 for a single can or $6.49 for a 10-pack.

Amazon also has the Perrier Energize 18-pack for $21.76, while the 24-pack is available for $28.40.

New menu item: Chipotle to launch the Quesadilla as its first customizable digital-only menu item

Sexist tweet: Burger King slammed for 'Women belong in the kitchen' tweet on International Women's Day

The carbonated water beverage&#xa0;Perrier Energize comes in three flavors:&#xa0;grapefruit, pomegranate and tangerine.
The carbonated water beverage Perrier Energize comes in three flavors: grapefruit, pomegranate and tangerine.

In January, Coca Cola launched Coca-Cola with Coffee and Coca-Cola with Coffee Zero Sugar. Last week, the sparkling water brand owned by Pepsi, bubly, also announced its release of a caffeinated beverage.

Perrier will be releasing a sweepstakes on March 11 via Twitter to win a free delivery of Perrier Energize. Twitter users must follow Perrier's account and include #PerrierEnergize and #Sweepstakes in their tweet submissions once the rules are released.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perrier launches carbonated energy beverage in three flavors

Recommended Stories

  • If You're Swallowing Your Medication With This, Stop Immediately

    When it comes to taking medicine, you may think that as long as it gets in your system, it doesn't matter how. You might swig back that pill with a glass of water, a half-empty cup of coffee, or whatever drink you have close by. Unfortunately, this practice may not always be safe. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) there's one drink you shouldn't be swallowing your medication with—and no, we're not talking about alcohol. Read on to find out what you shouldn't take your pills with, and for more on essential guidance on your meds, If You Take This Common Medication, Talk to a Doctor Before Your Vaccine. You shouldn't take your medication with grapefruit juice. In a 2017 statement, Shiew Mei Huang, PhD, deputy director for the FDA's Office of Clinical Pharmacology, said that the administration has "required that some prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs taken by mouth include warnings against drinking grapefruit juice or eating grapefruit while taking the drug.""Grapefruit juice, in itself, is fine as part of a healthy, balanced diet. It is rich in vitamin C, potassium, and other essential nutrients that make up a well-rounded dietary intake," Scott McDougall, MPharm, co-founder and registered manager of The Independent Online Pharmacy, explains. "However, when taken with some medications, it can cause problems." And for more FDA warnings, If You're Using This to Relax, the FDA Says Stop Immediately. Grapefruit juice can alter how medicine enters and stays in your body. According to the FDA, many medications are broken down, or metabolized, with the help of an enzyme called CYP3A4 in the small intestine. McDougall says that grapefruit juice actually stops this enzyme from working, which could make medicines "becomes less or more effective," depending on how they use CYP3A4 to work.According to Jessica Nouhavandi, PharmD, lead pharmacist and co-founder of the accredited online pharmacy Honeybee Health, some medications will stay in the blood longer, while others will be blocked from entering efficiently. "Medications staying in your blood for longer can increase the risk of serious side effects," she says. "It can also lead to the opposite, where not enough of a drug enters the blood, preventing the drug from working." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Many different types of medication can be affected by grapefruit juice. Spencer Kroll, MD, a board-certified internal medicine specialist, says that not all medications are affected by grapefruit juice because not all medicines rely on the use of the CYP3A4 enzyme. At the same time, it is still important that people are aware that many medications do run this risk because "grapefruit juice and medications are commonly consumed together at breakfast," Kroll says. According to the FDA, some of the medications that interact negatively with grapefruit juice include statin drugs to lower cholesterol, drugs that treat high blood pressure, anti-anxiety drugs, and even antihistamines. And for more combinations to avoid, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. You should talk to your doctor and read your medication's instructions before drinking certain fruit juices. It can be hard to know for sure if your medication is affected, which is why experts recommend you talk to your doctor and carefully read the instructions of your medicine before drinking certain fruit juices, like grapefruit. "The severity of the interaction can be different depending on the person, the drug, and the amount of grapefruit juice you drink. Talk to your doctor, pharmacist or other healt care provider and read any information provided with your prescription or OTC drug," the FDA recommends. This should help you find out if your specific medication is affected, how much (if any) grapefruit juice you can have, and what other fruits or juices may affect your medication in a similar way. According to McDougall, "other juices, specifically those made with Seville oranges, tangelos, and pomelos, can possibly have the same interaction as grapefruit juice." And for more issues to bring up with your physician, If You're Taking This OTC Medicine More Than Twice a Week, See a Doctor. And you should pay attention to any increased side effects from your medication. According to McDougall, the adverse reactions you could experience from taking your medicine with grapefruit juice depend on the medication. Kroll says that some medications can build up to dangerous levels in the bloodstream, potentially causing life-threatening heightened side effects. For example, he says increased muscle pains could indicate that a statin medication you took had a negative interaction with grapefruit juice. "Low blood pressure and different rhythm disturbances may be seen when grapefruit juice is consumed with calcium channel blockers, while tremor, dizziness and an upset stomach may be the first sign of an interaction of juice with cyclosporine," he adds. Let your doctor know if you're experiencing any unusual reactions to your medication. And for more on side effects, This Is What It Means If You Have No Vaccine Side Effects, Doctors Say.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Greek court rejects convicted killer's request over where he serves sentence

    A top Greek court on Tuesday rejected a request by a convicted assassin and member of the country's most lethal guerrilla group against his transfer to a jail in central Greece, two months after he started a hunger strike. Far-left militant Dimitris Koufodinas, 63, is being treated in intensive care at a hospital near the high-security prison of Domokos in central Greece. Koufodinas, who was once dubbed "Poison Hand" by some Greek media because of his deadly aim, says a government order for his transfer to Domokos in December was illegal.

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Global stocks rally as yields step back

    A gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. With eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Anna Sorokin: Fake heiress jailed for fraud who has book and Netflix series coming out says ‘in a way’ crime pays

    Sorokin has been flooded with media requests for interviews since her release

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson hits back at EU and insists 'we have not blocked vaccines'

    PM’s dream of Northern Ireland tunnel moves closer Boris Johnson: Transport overhaul will boost our recovery EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit Coronavirus latest news: Germany still not making Oxford vaccine available to over-65s Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has directly challenged comments made by European Council chief Charles Michel, suggesting the UK had imposed an "outright ban" on Covid vaccine exports. The Prime Minister used his PMQs appearance to "correct" the claim made yesterday, saying: "We have not blocked a single export of a single Covid- 19 vaccine, or vaccine components. "This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism of all forms." Downing Street is seeking an apology and retraction of the claims, but so far Mr Michel has refused to oblige, instead insisting there are "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions". Nicole Mannion, deputy ambassador of the EU to the UK, was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office this morning. It came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, wrote directly to Mr Michel over the “completely false” claims, asking him to set the “record straight". A senior Government official told the Telegraph: "The move was born out of frustration that, despite repeated corrections, this incorrect statement kept being repeated across the Commission. "We want to work closely with our European friends to beat the virus - but that we will only be effective if we work together. The public correction reflected the strength of views at the top of Government". Follow the latest updates below.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • The US Navy put stealth destroyer Zumwalt to the test by sailing it into a very rough storm with waves as high as 20 feet

    The Zumwalt's captain previously said the warship handles well in rough seas. This latest test confirmed it.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar explains why he wasn't close with Dustin Diamond

    "I would reach out to him if he needed me, but over the years we kind of just drifted apart," Gosselaar said.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.

  • Prominent evangelical Beth Moore says she's no longer a Southern Baptist

    "I love so many Southern Baptist people ... but I don't identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven't remained in the past," she said.

  • Community in Shock After Mother and Daughter Stabbed to Death in Rancho Cucamonga

    A woman and her 8-year-old daughter were fatally stabbed in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Sunday morning. The incident, which left a third victim wounded, occurred at the family’s home on the 6800 block of Bergano Place at around 3 a.m. Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter, Ruby Meng, were pronounced dead at the scene after deputies responded to a 911 call of an “unknown problem.” The third victim, 38, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • London police arrested one of their own officers on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman

    Sarah Everard was last seen in security footage walking home from a friend's flat in Clapham, south London, at 9:30 p.m. on March 3.