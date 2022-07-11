Perrigo unit submits approval application to FDA for OTC birth control pill

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Perrigo Company said on Monday its unit has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of an over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pill.

The application from the Paris-based HRA Pharma comes on the back of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

If approved, the contraceptive, which is currently a prescription drug under the brand Opill, would be the first daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the U.S., the company said.

The non-estrogen pill has been used with prescription since it was FDA-approved in 1973. Perrigo said scientific evidence has shown progestin-only pills like Opill are effective at preventing pregnancy and safe for most women to use.

The conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month curbing the right to an abortion has shifted the focus to alternatives.

Abortion rights activists have stepped up calls to make mifepristone, which in combination with a second drug called misoprostol induces an abortion up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, available OTC.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Sebastian woman, 93, died from heart disease. Daughter hid body to collect benefits, police say

    A Sebastian woman has been jailed on charges of failing to report a death and tampering with or destroying evidence.

  • Leak under Myrtle Beach gas station could be toxic. Tests are way overdue, a lawsuit says.

    Underground petroleum leaks can lead to serious environmental and health risks, including contamination of drinking water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Yet another highly infectious Omicron variant is raising concerns in India and beyond

    The coronavirus has spawned yet another super-contagious Omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and other countries.

  • Mexican president heads to Washington, migration resurgence in focus

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet his Mexican counterpart on Tuesday to discuss ways to stem Mexican migrant crossings as arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border reached their highest levels in over a decade, with both sides hoping to address jobs and investment. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the meeting in Washington last month just ahead of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which he shunned because it excluded some left-leaning Latin American countries. Most governments at the summit, including Mexico, signed a declaration intended to help the region regulate migrant flows, and a senior Biden administration official said the White House talks are intended to build upon those shared commitments.

  • Russia suffers ‘wild shell hunger’ as Ukraine hits arms depots with long-range Western rockets

    Russia is running short of ammunition for its armies fighting in Donbas after Ukraine hit several arms depots with new Western long-range artillery, a pro-Russia blogger has said.

  • Newly Released Footage Shows Worker Steal Plane From Seattle Airport Before Fatal Crash

    Newly released surveillance footage shows how a ground service worker single-handedly stole a plane from an airport in Seattle, Washington, before he intentionally crashed it, resulting in his death.Although the incident occurred in August 2018, the Port of Seattle only recently made the surveillance footage available, after a media request. The footage shows Richard Russell enter Seattle-Tacoma Airport, where he was a ground service worker, and pass through security.He then taxied a Bombardier Q400 onto the runway before taking off. There was no one else on board.Two fighter jets were scrambled to pursue the airplane, which crashed on Ketron Island.An investigation by the FBI concluded that the crash was intentional and did not find any evidence of terrorist motivation. Credit: Port of Seattle via Storyful

  • Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval

    For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S. Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S., used by millions of women since the 1960s. The French drugmaker’s application compiles years of research intended to convince the Food and Drug Administration that women can safely screen themselves for those risks and use the pill effectively.

  • Op-Ed: Want to escape America's Armageddon? Don't come to New Zealand

    Americans panic over politics, then Google how to move to New Zealand. Billionaires like Peter Thiel are setting down roots. But we have problems.

  • Outgunned and outnumbered, Ukrainian soldiers try to fight back Russian assault

    Soliders in Ukraine are trying to fight Putin's army with innovative techniques, but they are relying on Soviet-era equipment. Holly Williams reports from Dnipro, Ukraine.

  • London's Heathrow airport apologizes for travel disruptions

    London’s Heathrow Airport apologized Monday to passengers whose travels were disrupted by staff shortages and warned it may ask airlines to cut more flights from their summer schedules to reduce the strain if the chaos persists. Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, said service levels have been unacceptable at times in recent weeks, with long lines for security, delays helping passengers with reduced mobility, and luggage going missing or arriving late. “We want to apologize to any passengers who have been affected by this,” the airport said in a monthly traffic update.

  • Photos: L.A.'s new 6th Street Viaduct opens to pedestrians and then vehicles.

    Photos show the 6th Street Viaduct in downtown Los Angeles opening to pedestrians and then vehicle traffic.

  • Police: Florida woman hides mother’s body in freezer

    The woman, 64, was arrested Thursday and also charged with tampering with evidence.

  • Are states ordering enough COVID vaccine doses for children under 5?

    Since the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for children under age 5 last month, states have been able to pre-order doses directly from the federal government. Roughly 300,000 children between ages six months and four years have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite the low number, states are continuing to order vaccines as they expect infection numbers to increase and confidence to build over time.

  • The U.S. May Be Losing the Fight Against Monkeypox, Scientists Say

    As epidemics go, the monkeypox outbreak should have been relatively easy to snuff out. The virus does not spread efficiently except through intimate contact, and tests and vaccines were at hand even before the current outbreak. Yet the response in the United States has been sluggish and timid, reminiscent of the early days of the COVID pandemic, experts say, raising troubling questions about the nation’s preparedness for pandemic threats. The first cases of monkeypox were reported in May, but te

  • Missed the Jan. 6 hearings? What you need to know before they resume this week

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Sunday told the Jan. 6 committee he would testify. This comes as the panel resumes its public hearings this week.

  • Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

    Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor amid criminal charges and legislative investigations, is accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and has run a widely condemned ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. In the final weeks before the Aug. 2 primary, Greitens remains well positioned to clinch the nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Roy Blunt, who is not seeking a third term. If anything, the onslaught of criticism has made Greitens even more popular among his followers.

  • Putin ‘wants to negotiate’ and ‘looking for interlocutors’ — Klimkin

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate a way to end the war he started in Ukraine and is putting out feelers to find interlocutors in the West, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Radio NV on July 11.

  • Amid Ukraine war, Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session

    LONDON (Reuters) -The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided on Monday, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not even started to get serious in the war in Ukraine. Putin used a meeting with parliamentary leaders on Thursday to dare the United States and its allies to try to defeat Russia in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

  • Government minister repeats claim Angela Rayner 'opened her legs' in Commons to distract Boris Johnson

    A new government minister has repeated the controversial claim that Angela Rayner "opened her legs" in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.

  • A Democratic bill allowing people to sue someone over an unintended pregnancy would hold 'deadbeat dads' to account, say conservative Christians

    Ohio's Sen. Tina Maharath has proposed the bill as a response to the repealing of Roe v. Wade, saying it would "share the responsibility" of pregnancy.