Perry Booster Club receives $17K check from Iowa Wolves during basketball doubleheader

Members of the Perry Booster Club accept a check from the Iowa Wolves during a basketball doubleheader against Greene County on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Perry High School.

The boys' and girls' basketball teams and the Perry Booster Club gathered at center court Tuesday for a startling donation.

Representatives of the Iowa Wolves unveiled a large cardboard check totaling $17,305, which drew loud cheers from the crowd.

The money will go directly to the Perry Booster Club.

“We had no idea what to expect," said Tiffany Olejniczak, a member of the Perry Booster Club. "We’re just so appreciative, the generosity is just overwhelming.”

Perry girls basketball players applaud a donation made by the Iowa Wolves to the Perry Booster Club during a basketball doubleheader against Greene County on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Perry High School.

A successful return to the court

The donation came from proceeds during a Jan. 16 doubleheader between Perry and Saydel at Wells Fargo Arena. The games were the first for Perry’s teams since the Jan. 4 shootings at the high school, which claimed the lives of 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff and Principal Dan Marburger. Two other school staff members and four students were wounded.

The check was presented after the first game of a doubleheader against fellow Heart of Iowa conference rival Greene County.

“On behalf of the Perry Activities Department and Perry Booster Club, we would like to thank the Iowa Wolves and the Iowa Events Center for their very generous support of the Perry Bluejays and Jayettes,” an announcer said following the check presentation.

Members of the Perry Booster Club and Perry boys and girls basketball teams pose for a photo during a check presentation from the Iowa Wolves as part of a doubleheader against Greene County on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Perry High School.

Members of the Perry Booster Club were shocked to see the big number on the check.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said Mindy Baxter, the booster club president.

Baxter said the group isn’t sure what it will do with the funds. They have also received donations from several area booster clubs, including Dallas Center-Grimes, Indianola, Carlisle, and Norwalk, and funds are still coming in from other communities.

More: Perry gets wave of support from surrounding school districts after shooting

“We’re kind of overwhelmed but very grateful,” Baxter said.

The Perry Booster Club will meet on Wednesday for further discussion.

“When it’s all said and done, we’ll do a reset and determine where the needs are,” Baxter said.

A nod to the future

Recent Perry Booster Club projects included updating the visitor bleachers at the baseball and softball fields and updating and relocating the record boards in the high school. The booster club also unveiled a new Bluejay mascot in August 2022.

Perry boys basketball players applaud a donation made by the Iowa Wolves to the Perry Booster Club during a basketball doubleheader against Greene County on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Perry High School.

Olejniczak said donations like Tuesday night’s check presentation are “impactful” as the booster club can fund more projects throughout the district and help Perry students.

“There is going to be a lot of opportunity for good to come out of this,” Baxter added.

The booster club also reopened its online Forever Store through Feb. 10. Olejniczak said they had a “phenomenal” response when the store was open from Jan. 6-17, prompting another round of Bluejay and Jayette merchandise sales.

More: 'A really good day': Perry High wrestlers return for first home event since school shootings

After multiple requests, the store now offers long-sleeved T-shirts and crews, as well as yard signs and stickers. Shipping is available, along with local pick-up at Graphics2U, 2710 Willis Ave., Perry. A store link can be found on the Perry Booster Club’s Facebook page.

Baxter, a lifelong member of the Perry community, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they've received after the Jan. 4 shootings.

Perry community members cheer after a check was given to the Perry Booster Club from the Iowa Wolves during a basketball doubleheader against Greene County on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Perry High School.

“Living in this community, you literally just get chills thinking about it,” she said. “It’s nice to see how they’ve rallied around us.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry Booster Club receives donation from Iowa Wolves