Perry Chamber announces Lighted Holiday Parade winners

The Perry Chamber of Commerce hosted Perry’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade on Friday, Nov. 24 – always the day after Thanksgiving – in downtown Perry.

Thanks to support from The Matt & Shanda Carstens Family Foundation, prizes were awarded to the top three parade floats in the amounts of $350, $250, and $150 in Perry Bucks to Rainbow International, BTWI and Showtime Dance & Tumbling, respectively, along with Honorable Mentions to Circle K and Landus. Additionally, VFW Post 2060 were the winners of the drawing for one night at a Wells Fargo Suite for an Iowa Wild Hockey Game, just for pre-registering.

Rainbow International participates in Perry's Lighted Holiday Parade on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

“Cheers to the winners,” said Shanda Carstens, Chairman of the Matt and Shanda Carstens FamilyFoundation. “Each float showcased their creativity and brought joy to our community as we kicked off the holiday season!”

“A big thank you goes out to all participants in the parade, with a special thanks to the Perry FireDepartment, Perry Police, and City of Perry Public Works Department for their support,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce. “This is a special tradition for the Perry Community and that is very evident by the number of parade entries and large gathering of spectators.”

Spider-Man is spotted at the top of the BTWI during Perry's Lighted Holiday Parade on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank The Matt & Shanda Carstens Family Foundation for their partnership and invaluable support of the Lighted Parade and Small Business Saturday promotion.

For more information about the Lighted Parade or Perry Bucks, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce by email at info@PerryIAChamber.org of by phone at (515) 465-4601.

Showtime Dance & Tumbling participates in Perry's Lighted Holiday Parade on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry Chamber announces Lighted Holiday Parade winners