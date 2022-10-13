Perry charged in six year old cold case

Oct. 13—A Gore woman was charged in Muskogee County District Court with first-degree murder in a case in which the woman slain died in 2016.

Misty Dawn Perry, 33, was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Sarah Diane Diamond, 29, also of Gore. Diamond was found dead in her home Nov. 28, 2016.

Perry appeared via video conference Wednesday before Special District Judge Robin Adair.

Perry was arrested last week and booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility, where she remains held without bond.

"It was originally thought to be a suicide, but it was always fishy," said Larry Edwards, Muskogee County District Attorney. "I was pretty proud of the sheriff's office for the investigation they did."

According to court records, Perry came into the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and was interviewed by investigators. After being advised of her rights, she confessed to shooting Diamond in the head in Diamond's bedroom, in concert with Perry's husband, Colton Younger Perry, 33.

Edwards said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Colton Perry.

"Once we put her in jail, he's got to know what's going on," Edwards said. "Hopefully we can get him in custody and have their sounding dockets together."

According to online court records, Colton Perry filed for divorce on Sept. 26 in Sequoyah County.

Misty Perry's next scheduled court appearance is set for Oct. 27.