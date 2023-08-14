Perry community comes together to clean up after tornado blows through
The aftermath of a tornado in the small city of Perry is easy to see. The storm left behind a lot of wreckage, but the community has come together to clean up what they can.
The aftermath of a tornado in the small city of Perry is easy to see. The storm left behind a lot of wreckage, but the community has come together to clean up what they can.
These 7 great portable jump starters could save you from a headache when dealing with a dead car battery. Right now, they're all available at a discount!
Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine, are officially living separate lives, but their divorce battle continues.
This bestselling Insignia comes with a voice-activated remote, putting Alexa at your beck and call.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
Wall Street looked to shake off a rough August so far.
Save 65% and add these babies to your cart, stat — no ifs, ands or butts. And no VPL (visible panty lines) either!
National CineMedia, which emerged from bankruptcy last week, sees better times ahead for movie advertising.
Conquer even the smallest type with this handy gadget — complete with a light that allows you to read in bed without irking your spouse.
Several attendees at the hacking conference Def Con reported seeing mysterious and persistent pop ups prompting them to use their Apple ID to connect to an Apple TV, or to share a password with an Apple TV nearby, according to attendee tweets over the weekend and people who spoke to TechCrunch. Hacker shenanigans during Def Con are a decades-long tradition, and are more often pranks than actual malicious attacks. On Saturday, a security researcher who goes by Jae Bochs said on Mastodon that it was them who was behind these activities.
Yahoo talked to a travel pro to get her clever picks, from backpacks to beauty products.
Telegram is officially rolling out Stories to all users, the company announced on Monday. Today's announcement comes as Telegram is celebrating its 10th birthday. One major factor that sets Telegram's new feature apart from Stories on other platforms is the fact that users have the option to edit them after posting.
The global pandemic showed most of us how easy it was to get items delivered to our homes, and that expanded into anything we needed for our pets, too. Dozens of companies are infusing technology into the care aspect — for example, Airvet, Digitail, The Vets and Dutch — while Mixlab is working on the pharmacy side offering pet prescription and wellness solutions. Today, Mixlab announced $10 million in additional funding to meet some of that demand.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is a slim foldable phone with four rear cameras covering a wider optical range.
Fuel economy figures for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser show the hybrid powertrain brings big gains.
In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability. If you have a tip on a layoff, contact us here.
With a recession increasingly out of sight, Goldman Sachs sees easing inflation as the catalyst that will drive Fed rate cuts in the second quarter of next year.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
Fit your laptop, essentials and more in this chic vegan leather bag while it's 25% off.
Players do their best to block out the swirl of financial incentives and familial uncertainty that accompanies impending free agency, but the next month-and-a-half will carry huge sway for many of them.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.