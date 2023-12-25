Perry County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Cooperrider honored for supporting students

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center President Ed Penrod and Superintendent Lori Snyder-Lowe present Judge Luann Cooperrider of the Perry County Probate and Juvenile Court with the Ohio Educational Service Center Association Outstanding Leadership Award for her support of the ALPHA Program. ALPHA helps school districts' adjudicated students get back on the right track by helping them with credit recovery, behavioral issues and social-emotional well-being.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Judge Luann Cooperrider honored for supporting students