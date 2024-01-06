Perry Coverage

TechCrunch

Diadem Capital is throwing its hat into the crowded space of making funding more accessible and easy to obtain for high-growth startups. Buoyed by a $600,000 pre-seed round led by Launch NY, the Buffalo-based fundraising platform, which touts itself as a “warm introduction network,” is building a company, investor and lending matching program in a similar vein to platforms like SeedInvest. Diadem’s co-founders Stephanie Rieben and Joe Hammill started the company two years ago after a decade in investment banking, capital markets and trading on Wall Street.