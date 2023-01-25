Perry dollar store employee charged with making $80,000 in fraudulent transactions

A Warner Robins woman was charged with theft by taking for repeated fraudulent transactions while she was employed at a Dollar General in Perry, according to police.

On Monday, the Perry Police Department responded to the Dollar General on Plaza Drive in reference to a theft.

Officers reportedly found that a store employee made more than 150 fraudulent transactions within the past three months.

Capt. Heath Dykes said the employee, identified as Vanessa Brownlee, 32, of Warner Robins, committed the fraud by falsifying returns.

Dykes said Brownlee started falsifying returns in October 2022 and continued until the day she was arrested.

Brownlee was charged with theft by taking and is currently being held at the Houston County jail.

Dollar General officials said they estimate the store lost more than $80,000.