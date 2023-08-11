Perry Elementary names Chris Aggen as new dean of students

Chris Aggen will be the new dean of students for Perry Elementary.

Perry Elementary School recently announced and welcomed Chris Aggen as the new dean of students for Perry Elementary. With a background in teaching and school leadership, Aggen brings years of experience that will help support the work of teachers, staff and school leadership to elevate the educational experience for students and staff.

Aggen holds a degree in Elementary Education from Southwest Minnesota State University and a master's degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Sioux Falls. Prior to joining Perry Elementary, he held the position of Secondary School Principal. His professional journey includes roles as a teacher and also as a sports coach at both high school and college levels.

Dr. Ryan Marzen, Principal of Perry School District, expressed his enthusiasm for Aggen's new position.

"We are happy to welcome Chris Aggen to Perry Elementary School. His background as an educator and leader, coupled with his commitment to nurturing a positive learning environment, aligns perfectly with our mission," Marzen said. "We look forward to his contributions in fostering high academic expectations and positive relationships."

As the Dean of Perry Elementary School, Aggen will play a pivotal role in advancing the school's educational objectives. Deans are integral figures in the educational landscape, responsible for overseeing the academic and administrative aspects of the institution. They collaborate closely with teachers, staff, parents and the broader community to ensure a comprehensive and enriching educational experience for students

Aggen expressed enthusiasm for the new year to begin::

“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity! I look forward to learning from Dr. Marzen and the rest of the leadership in the school and the district," Aggen said. "I also can’t wait to get kids in the building and start building those relationships!”

Perry Elementary School invites the community to come meet him at the Back to School Night during the Perry Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 and get a free popsicle.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Perry Elementary School names Chris Aggen as new dean of students