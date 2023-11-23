Perry football: Jayden Studio has heated up, which is good news for the state-bound Pirates

Nov. 23—If you live in Northeast Ohio and the calendar flips over to November, that's usually about the time the furnace kicks on.

The same can be said for Jayden Studio. When the calendar flipped over to November, the furnace inside Perry's senior running back kicked on — and he's been burning opponents ever since.

When Perry hits the field on Nov. 24 for a Division V state semifinal at Shelby's WAC Stadium, the Pirates will do so with Studio as red-hot as the Perry uniform that he wears. In the past three playoff games — all in November — he has carried 40 times for 487 yards (a gaudy 12.2-yard average) and five touchdowns.

"In November," Perry coach Bob Gecewich said, "you better be able to run the football."

Perry has been able to do that extraordinarily well. That's a big reason why the Pirates are 14-0 and headed to the state semifinal for only the second time in program history.

So what clicked for Studio? Where did this big jump in productivity come from after he ran for 772 yards in the first 10 games while rushing for 589 over the past four?

"Realizing I could potentially lose it all if we lost," Studio said. "My whole high school career could be over. Something inside me got me driving."

Studio started his November with a 12-carry, 92-yard performance in Perry's 34-7 win over Sandy Valley. It was a semi-modest night for him, but it set the stage for what was yet to come.

A week later, Studio carried 17 times for 201 yards and three scores in a 42-14 win over Garrettsville. He followed that up with an 11-carry, 194-yard, two-touchdown night in a 32-0 win over South Range.

"At the beginning of the season, I don't know. I wasn't taking enough hits I guess," Studio said. "I was shying away from contact and trying to work around defenders. With my size and strength, I should be able to go 1-on-1 with those guys. I can overpower them and then get away."

So — in other words — Studio would now rather run over the opposition than run around them?

"Yeah, that's basically it," he said.

Gecewich agreed. He said that Studio gave up trying to skirt everyone in front of him and has just used his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame to assert his will.

"He trusts himself and his offensive line," Gecewich said. "He just squares his shoulders and goes after it. He decided he's going to be a dude. It's been fun to watch. These past weeks he's been a freakin' man. We're fortunate he's running for us."

Flip back to junior high and absolutely no one would have saw this coming. Studio walked away from football as a seventh grader — "I was just lazy I guess," he said — and even when he did return as an eighth grader, a back injury put him in a brace and he missed the entire season.

Studio laughs when he thinks about being "the skinny little kid" he was when he went to Riverside through fourth grade. When his family moved to Mentor for a few years, he hit a little growth spurt, but still didn't see himself as a threat on the field. But once he got to Perry and started working out with his friends under decorated strength and conditioning coach Mike Crissinger, things started to blossom for him.

"We have an amazing staff here," Studio said. "They gave me a chance to be a very good football player."

His talents landed him a college football opportunity. He has committed to play at Kent State University following his senior year.

"When I went there, they offered me and I accepted on the spot," Studio said. "I loved it there. It felt like home."

But first, Studio and his Perry teammates have a journey they want to take that will lead them to Canton. If Perry defeats Harvest Prep in the Nov. 24 state semifinal, the Pirates will play for a state championship the following week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Studio said he never saw this storybook career coming. But he's loving the ride his team is on, which shows every time he touches the ball.

"In seventh grade when I didn't play and in eighth when I had my bad back, no, I would have never thought this is how it would be," Studio said. "But yeah, I'm super glad I came back to play. Football is one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me."

Perry vs. Harvest Prep

What: Division V state semifinal

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 24

Where: Shelby WAC Stadium, 1 Whippet Way, Shelby

Records: Perry 14-0, Harvest Prep 12-1

On deck: Winner advances to the state final at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 against Liberty Center (14-0) or Germantown Valley View (13-1)