Perry Hall man charged in killing of Edgewood man; police looking for additional suspects

Mar. 13—The Harford County Sheriff's Office charged a Perry Hall man with first-degree murder Monday in connection with the April 2022 shooting of an Edgewood man, according to a new release.

On April 12, 2022, patrol deputies from the Southern Precinct responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Reider Court in Edgewood around 9 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Angello Osborne, 38, of Edgewood, outside, lying between two apartment buildings and suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to the news release.

Osborne was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, authorities identified Joseph Ashley, 30, of Perry Hall, as one of several individuals involved in Osborne's death, according to the news release.

Ashley is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and violent crime, according to the news release. He was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Ashley is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information on the identities of the other individuals should contact Det. Kevin Smith at (443) 409-3576.