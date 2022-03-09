Perry Hall man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing, Baltimore County prosecutors say

A Perry Hall man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of a former girlfriend, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney said in a news release.

Christopher Engles, 22, was arrested and charged a week after 20-year-old Taylor Webb was found shot to death in a vehicle in Perry Hall. He was then convicted by a jury in September 2021 of first-degree murder and robbery.

Lawrence Rosenberg, an attorney for Engles, declined to comment on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said in a news release that police determined Webb had been “lured” by Engles to the area where she was shot. The release adds she’d been texting with a friend seconds before the shooting, with one message indicating he was walking up to her car.

Police also had phone records in which Engles discussed killing her “well before” the shooting, according to prosecutors.

“Ms. Webb was a trusting person who was killed for no reason,” Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said in the release.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Paul Hanley, who sentenced Engles to life in prison, noted the 22-year-old had “showed no remorse for his crimes,” according to the news release.