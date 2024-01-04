Perry High School principal reportedly among the injured in school shooting
Perry High School principal Dan Marburger is reportedly among those injured in a school shooting Thursday morning.
Perry High School principal Dan Marburger is reportedly among those injured in a school shooting Thursday morning.
Oil prices reversed course and slid as concerns over weak gasoline demand outweighed worries of crude supply disruptions in Libya.
The Lakers are 10th in the Western Conference and have lost nine of their last 12 games.
The Braves appear to like Sale enough to keep him around for 2025 before he has pitched a single inning for the team.
The average mortgage rates for 30-year loans moved up to 6.62% from 6.61% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac.
The appointment of Alberto Musalem as president of the St. Louis Fed adds a new voice to the debate about the direction of interest rates in 2024.
As Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner says "I do" to fiancée Theresa Nist — live on ABC's “The Golden Wedding” special on Thursday — look back at the reality stars who came before them.
In addition to the bold new NCAA proposal, college leaders are expected to examine modifications to two other topics: NIL and transfers.
Regular doctor visits can catch problems early and even prevent health issues from occurring. Here are the most important ones you need to book.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best fitness trackers for 2024, Microsoft Copilot keyboard keys are coming, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs can hit 144Hz refresh rates.
Jack Black is reportedly set to play Minecraft Steve. Deadline wrote on Tuesday that the School of Rock actor will play the game’s blocky protagonist alongside Jason Momoa in the Minecraft film adaptation.
It's always a great time to talk trade, and presented here are players to acquire and deal away in your discussions, led by the Great Eight himself.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
A new Fitbit sale has brought discounts on several fitness trackers we like, including the Fitbit Inspire 3 for a low of $70.
Ryan was an accomplished quarterback and an accomplished mathematician, both during and after his NFL career.
Harvard University's president, Claudine Gay, has stepped down after months of turmoil surrounding her remarks in front of Congress regarding Islamophobia and antisemitism on the college campus and allegations of plagiarism.
Mercedes made a host of changes to the 2024 EQE in sedan and SUV forms, from a bigger better on some trims to a new braking system and adding a heat pump.
The final four-team edition of the CFP semifinals played out Monday night in Los Angeles & New Orleans and Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde convene for a late-night podcast to recap all of the action.
This fold-away fitness gadget will hold you to your New Year's resolution! Plus, save big on steppers and other fitness gems.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.