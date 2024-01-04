Dylan Stableford
Perry High School shooting live updates: Iowa police confirm active shooter as students return from winter break
Iowa authorities are responding to an active shooter at Perry High School, according to the Associated Press.
At least one person was killed, and at least two others were injured in the shooting, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.
Thursday marked the first day back to school since the winter break for students at the school, which is located around 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Videos of the scene shared on social media showed a heavy emergency response presence.
