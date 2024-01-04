Perry High School shooting live updates: Iowa police confirm active shooter as students return from winter break

Police respond to Perry High School in Iowa on Thursday morning. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Iowa authorities are responding to an active shooter at Perry High School, according to the Associated Press.

At least one person was killed, and at least two others were injured in the shooting, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Thursday marked the first day back to school since the winter break for students at the school, which is located around 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Videos of the scene shared on social media showed a heavy emergency response presence.

Live 2 updates Ramaswamy: ‘Pray for the community in Perry’ Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa this morning. 🙏🏾 🇺🇸 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 4, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was campaigning in Perry, Iowa, ahead of the Iowa caucuses, asked his followers on X, the social media site formerly as Twitter, for prayers. "Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa this morning," he wrote. The shooting comes less than two weeks before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses.

Officials confirm 1 dead Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, Thursday. (Andrew Harnick/AP) ABC News reports that at least one person was killed and at least two other people were injured in the shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. Law enforcement officials told ABC News that the scene is now "secured." Show more updates