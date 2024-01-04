Chanelle Chandler
Perry High School shooting live updates: Iowa police say 'no further danger' to the public
Multiple people were injured during a shooting at Perry High School in Iowa on Thursday morning, according to police.
A law enforcement official told the Associated Press the suspected shooter was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. However, police didn't confirm those details during a press conference at 11 a.m. ET. Officials said another press conference would be held this afternoon "when more information is available."
Authorities did say "there is no further danger to the public."
Thursday marked the first day back to school since the winter break for students at the school, which is located around 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.
FBI, ATF involved in school shooting response
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Des Moines office said Thursday that its agents have responded to the scene of the shooting in Perry, Iowa, to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
An alert posted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in Kansas City, Mo., said that its agents were assisting police in the response to the shooting at Perry High School.