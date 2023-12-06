Perry Historical Society slates holiday open house

Dec. 6—Perry Historical Society is holding a holiday open house from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 9.

The event will take place at the Perry Historical Museum, located at 3885 Main St. in Perry Village. Everyone is invited to drop by and enjoy live entertainment, visit with Santa Claus and sing Christmas carols.

Old-fashioned cookies, holiday punch and hot cider will be served. Visitors also can view vintage holiday displays in the museum.

The historical society collects and preserves historic items that originated in Perry and North Perry villages and Perry Township. The society stores its archival records and files used for historical research in the Manchester West building in Perry Village.

The museum, which is open every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., displays items that "provide a glimpse into the lives of past Perry residents," according to the society's website.