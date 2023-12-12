Perry Local schools on modified lockdown after another social media threat hoax

PERRY TWP. ‒ Schools at Perry Local are on a modified lockdown Tuesday as the district received another threat of violence.

Officials notified families via a letter about a potential threat circulating on Snapchat on Tuesday morning and contacted township police immediately.

Police determined the Snapchat, which threatened a school shooting and a bomb, was a hoax and not credible and was similar to the threat received this weekend by a number of schools across Ohio. School administrators said they have learned other Stark County schools are dealing with the same Snapchat threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, Perry leaders said they opted to put the schools on modified lockdown. Classes are operating as normal inside, but no students will be permitted outside the building for events such as recess and physical education, officials said. No visitors are allowed in the school buildings and the Career and Wellness Center is closed.

There's also a greater police presence on school campuses.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Superintendent Nate Stutz said in the letter. "We will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with the Perry Police Department."

