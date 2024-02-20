Perry Lutheran Homes delivers #PerryStrong prayer crosses to families, schools, first responders

Hand-crafted #PerryStrong prayer crosses were made and delivered to share support, encouragement and the love of Jesus to impacted families, Perry public schools and Perry first responders on Thursday, Feb. 15.

“While the Jan. 4 school shooting may no longer be in the headlines, the heartbreaking reality remains in everyone’s’ hearts and minds. All of us at Perry Lutheran Homes want to convey our continued love and support to the families, students, and staff, as well as the heroes who responded. We continue to hold you all close in our prayers,” said Perry Lutheran Homes Director of Marketing, Mollie Clark.

Simultaneously at all three Perry Lutheran Homes campuses, residents, staff, volunteers, as well as children and staff from Acorns & Oaks Christian Academy made around 1,500 royal blue and white #PerryStrong prayer crosses.

Baskets full of crosses were then delivered to Perry Elementary, Middle and High School. Individual care baskets with blankets, activity books, prayer crosses, snacks and more were also made up and delivered to individuals/families of those wounded or killed.

“Wow, this is amazing. We will make sure that every student and staff that wants one will get one. Thank you for being a place of refuge for many of our students and staff the morning of (the shooting). I heard that everyone there was well taken care of. Thank you so much for your support,”said Perry Middle School Principal, Ned Menke.

Prayer cross deliveries were also made to Perry first responders at the Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.

“We really appreciate the support and are grateful to receive these crosses from everyone at Perry Lutheran Homes. The Perry Fire Department is made up of dedicated volunteers. And, to handle the large number of calls we receive, we could really use more help,”said Matt Hix, Perry Deputy Fire Chief.

Consider stepping up to volunteer for the Perry Fire Department to keep this crucial service going. This is a rewarding opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the community of Perry and for residents of Dallas County. Those interested in volunteering for the Perry Fire Department can call 515-465-4285.

The Perry Lutheran Homes resident prayer-cross ministry has brought blessings to numerous individuals over the last decade. Crosses have been distributed in various locations across Iowa, the nation and even Haiti.

Each cross is made from polymer clay. Two colors are combined and worked by hand to create unique swirls and markings, then rolled out into long cylinders, cut to size, formed into a cross and baked. After baking, a glaze is applied along with a tag. Each cross bears fingerprints from its maker with no two crosses alike.

“We always have to remember that God is with us, even in times of trouble,” said Barb Ferguson, resident at Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley campus. Barb is just one of the many residents who were eager to serve the community by helping make prayer crosses.

Perry Lutheran Homes wants to recognize and thank its incredible residents, staff, partners and volunteers for helping to make these special #PerryStrong crosses. In addition, thanks to Polyform for the donation of Sculpey clay and to Wilcox Printing & Publishing in Madrid for the custom #PerryStrong prayer cross tags.

The front of the tags read “Jesus, I hold your cross in the palm of my hand. Trusting in you, but I don’t always understand. In troubled times when life is hard to bear, your cross gives me strength and comfort when I come to you in prayer.”

It is the hope that these crosses bring strength and comfort in the weeks and months to come. The Lord is my strength and my shield; in him my heart trusts. Psalm 28:7.

