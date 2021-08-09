Perry man on supervised release from prison gets 15 years on meth charges

Aug. 9—MACON — A Perry resident and career offender was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine after he was arrested in violation of his supervised release from a prior federal conviction.

Tony Jermaine Neely, 38, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Career offenders who repeatedly break the laws — and in this particular case, violate the conditions of supervised release — will face serious consequences for their brazen criminal behavior," acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "The U.S. Attorney's Office is working closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners across the Middle District to identify and prosecute the most hardened repeat criminals."

According to court documents, Neely was pulled over during a traffic stop by a Houston County Sheriff's Office deputy on Oct. 18, 2019. Neely's license was suspended, and he was detained. Neely was carrying 30 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket and a K9 unit, called to the scene, alerted to Neely's vehicle.

Officers found a semi-automatic pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition. Evidence collected from Neely's cellphone showed multiple text messages with individuals discussing the prices and quantities of drugs. Neely, a career offender, has prior felony convictions, including drug distribution and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia. Neely admitted that he knowingly violated the terms of his supervised release by distributing methamphetamine.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Houston County Sheriff's Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes.