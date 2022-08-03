'Perry Mason moment': Video of attorney revealing Alex Jones texts goes viral

During conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' defamation trial Wednesday a lawyer representing the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis said Jones perjured himself when he claimed there were no text messages related to the mass shooting on his cell phone.

In a court room revelation, Mark Bankston, a lawyer for Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, explained that days earlier he had inadvertently been given a complete digital copy of the cell phone records from Jones' attorneys.

While Jones chalked it up to proof that he had complied to turn over information, Bankston said the evidence shows that Jones was untruthful about his text messages during the discovery period of the trial.

The weight of wordsWhat did Alex Jones say about the Sandy Hook shooting

Attorney Mark Bankston told #AlexJones that his attorney messed up and sent him Jones' entire cell phone history. "Did you know that your lawyers messed up and sent me your entire cell phone texting history 12 days ago?" Bankston asked. "You know what perjury is right?" pic.twitter.com/IfIiP5UTIg — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) August 3, 2022

"Your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone, with everything text message you've sent for the past two years," Bankston is seen saying in live video of the trial, which had received more than 6 million views by Wednesday afternoon.

"That is how I know you lied to me when you said you did not have text messages about Sandy Hook," he continued. Jones pushed back, saying he was being truthful and the accusation from Bankston was a "Perry Mason moment," alluding to a fictional defense attorney character.

Story continues

"My lawyers sent it to you but I'm hiding, okay," Jones said, before the judge warned both Jones and Bankston to simply answer and ask questions.

On Tuesday, the court heard testimony from both Heslin and Lewis. The two parents bringing the suit against Jones have been staying in protected isolation on account of "encounters" that have happened during the trial in Austin.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Alex Jones text messages on Sandy Hook revealed by lawyer at trial